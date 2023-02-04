Dustin Poirier reacts to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight booking: “TUF all my children edition”

Dustin Poirier has reacted to the news that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Earlier this morning, UFC President Dana White took to social media where he announced that McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Chandler (23-8 MMA) have agreed to coach season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which begins on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

The weight class ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ will be competing at following the conclusion of TUF 31 was not revealed.

Shortly following White’s announcement, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction.

TUF all my children edition https://t.co/ZrGn8SHl6E — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 4, 2023

“TUF all my children edition” – Poirier wrote while captioning photos of his recent victories over McGregor and Chandler.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) most recently competed at November’s UFC 281 event, where he defeated Michael Chandler in a thrilling back and forth affair. Two fights prior, ‘The Diamond’ had earned his second career victory over Conor McGregor, finishing the Irishman in the very first-round at UFC 264.

While Poirier is clearly not impressed with the booking, Michael Chandler was ecstatic with the news. The former Bellator lightweight champion took to Twitter with the following statement regarding his TUF 31 coaching gig.

”Bam! It’s finally announced. The cat is out of the bag. Team Chandler vs. Team McGregor coaching The Ultimate Fighter. I’m heading to Vegas here very soon to film in the same vicinity, the same city, as my future opponent later on this year, Conor McGregor. My team versus his team, the competition starts right now ushering in these young men or women. Imparting my wisdom upon them and every single fight matters because I am going to win this competition first of all and we are going to make the dreams come true of one of these young athletes to get signed by the UFC and get a UFC contract. Can’t wait! Catch it all on ESPN this summer. God bless, I’ll see you at the top!”

What do you think of Dustin Poirier dubbing Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the “TUF all my children” edition? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!