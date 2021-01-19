Michael Chandler explains why Dan Hooker is a tougher matchup than McGregor, Poirier, and Gaethje

Michael Chandler believes Dan Hooker is one of the tougher matchups for him in the UFC.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler is set to make his UFC debut against Hooker in a very intriguing bout. It is a top-10 opponent for the former Bellator champ and a tough test for him. Although Hooker is not ranked in the top-three, Chandler believes the Kiwi is a tougher challenger than Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

“I think I match up the best with Gaethje, Poirier, and Conor. Dan Hooker would be after that, he would be fourth,” Chandler said to TSN. “It is interesting that I end up with Dan Hooker first fight. But, man, I didn’t sign with the UFC to have a walk in the park. I didn’t sign with the UFC to have anything less than most challenges that I could possibly have in the second half of my career.”

According to Michael Chandler, he just believes the way Hooker fights could pose him problems, however, he knows the Kiwi is not as skilled as the other three he mentioned.

“I don’t think he is more skilled than those other fighters that I mentioned, nor would he win in a contest against them,” Chandler explained. “But, I do believe his physical attributes coupled with his willingness to exchange, his tough chin as well as just the different aspects he brings to the Octagon.”

Michael Chandler is coming off a first-round KO over Benson Henderson which served as his final fight in Bellator. Before that, he also had a KO win over Sidney Outlaw after he was knocked out by Patricio Pitbull to lose his lightweight title.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Dustin Poirier and looking to get back into the win column and earn a top-five opponent.

What do you make of Michael Chandler saying Dan Hooker is a tougher challenge for him than Gethje, Poirier, or McGregor?