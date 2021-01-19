Conor McGregor says rematch against Dustin Poirier will be “easy,” but not as easy as running things back with Khabib

Conor McGregor is set for his second-ever rematch when he battles Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor and Poirier met in 2014 with the Irishman winning by first-round knockout. Although many believe this fight will be closer, McGregor doesn’t agree. He is expecting the rematch to be easy, but not as easy as a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov would be.

“I’ll tell you what, this will be an easy rematch for me this Sunday, but it won’t be my easiest rematch. When I get that rematch against Khabib, it will be an easy rematch, and I guarantee this. If he wants to continue running, that is no problem I will eliminate the rest of them,” Conor McGregor said to TSN. “Besides him who ran, it is Dustin. He has knocked out Justin, beat Dan Hooker, and Chandler he is coming from a lower league and hasn’t been tested in the UFC so we will see.

“Justin has beaten Tony, I would say Dustin is right up there that is why I am excited about it, that is why you are going to see the levels and the difference of levels between myself and the top of the division. I am in space, I am not from here, that is where I am at,” Conor McGregor continued. “I’m on a different planet with my skillset and I look forward to showcasing it this Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi.”

Conor McGregor and Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229 with the Dagestani native winning by fourth-round submission.

If Conor McGregor can go out and beat Dustin Poirier with ease, perhaps he does get the rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight champ said he will retire if any of the lightweights on the card do something special.

