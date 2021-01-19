What’s next for Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar after UFC Fight Island 7?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Max Holloway was looking to snap his two-fight losing skid as he took on rising contender, Calvin Kattar.

Holloway was looking to prove he is the best featherweight alive, while Kattar was hoping to become the next title contender. Ultimately, it was Holloway who put on a dominant performance and set several records en route to a lopsided decision win.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar after UFC Fight Island 7.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway might have put on the best performance inside the Octagon in the history of the UFC on Saturday. The Hawaiian proved he is the number one contender and made a legit contender in Kattar look like he doesn’t belong.

After the dominant win, there is no question what is next for Holloway and that is the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega. Although Holloway is 0-2 against the champ, many believe he won the second fight and deserves a third shot. If Ortega wins, the Hawaiian already has a dominant win over him and the rematch would be very entertaining.

Regardless of the UFC 260 outcome, Max Holloway should be fighting for the featherweight title next time out.

Calvin Kattar

Although Calvin Kattar lost, his stock likely went up.

Kattar showed his toughness and did have some moments in there landing some heavy shots. Now, however, he will likely need to take several months off to heal his brain and likely return sometime at the tail end of the summer.

When Kattar returns a logical opponent is Josh Emmett. The seventh-ranked contender will return in the summer after tearing his knee and looking for a big fight next time out. The timelines likely work out and there is no question this fight will be entertaining between two hard-hitting strikers. It could serve as the main event of a Fight Night or a fight on any pay-per-view main card.

What do you think should be next for Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar after UFC Fight Island 7?