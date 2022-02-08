Just Scrap Radio Ep. 66 with Robert Whittaker, Renato Moicano, Roxanne Modafferi, Kyler Phillips, and Jared Vanderaa

The 66th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 271.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in the top-ranked middleweight contender and former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker (2:53). UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano (15:35) then stops by. 12th-ranked women’s flyweight, Roxanne Modafferi (28:06) joins the show. UFC bantamweight, Kyler Phillips (38:30) then comes on. Closing out the show is UFC heavyweight, Jared Vanderaa (49:28).

Robert Whittaker opens up the show to preview is UFC 271 main event fight against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. Robert talks about how this fight is different than the first time, how much better he has gotten, and not having to fight at home with all the pressure.

Renato Moicano then joins the show to preview his UFC 271 fight against Alexander Hernandez. Renato talks about the style matchup and fighting Hernandez in his home state of Texas. The Brazilian talks about training at American Top Team and what a win over Hernandez does for him at the lightweight division.

Roxanne Modafferi comes on to discuss her UFC 271 fight against Casey O’Neill. Roxanne talks about this bout being her retirement fight and how she plans on throwing a ton of unique moves due to it being her last. She also touches on her career and wanting to end her career on a victory as well as what she will do after her MMA career.

Kyler Phillips joins the program to discuss his UFC 271 main card fight against Marcelo Rojo. Kyler talks about his last fight and losing a controversial decision to Raulian Paiva and why he’s looking forward to going out there and performing and putting it behind him. He also talks about training with Sean O’Malley.

Jared Vanderaa closes out the program to discuss his UFC 271 fight against Andrei Arlovski. Jared talks about how the fight came together and getting the chance to fight a legend like Arlovski. He then talks about what a win over the former champ does for him.

