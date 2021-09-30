Michael Bisping reacts to “insanely strange” trend of fight fans knocking Joe Rogan: “I watch him and learn every time”

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is perplexed by the trend of fight fans knocking Joe Rogan over his UFC commentating.

Rogan has been criticized for is fight commentating, or lack their of, during his recent stints behind the booth. While some fight fans believe the longtime UFC commentator is no longer a valuable asset on the broadcast, Michael Bisping believes otherwise.

The former UFC middleweight champion turned commentator, Bisping, shared the following thoughts on the recent trend of fans knocking Rogan.

For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating. it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either. https://t.co/doYSHKkgrf — michael (@bisping) September 30, 2021

“For me Joe Rogan is the man when it comes to commentating. It’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either.” – Michael Bisping wrote on Twitter.

Rogan typically is the color commentator for UFC pay-per-view cards, alongside play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and fellow analyst, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Joe Rogan was absent from last weekend’s UFC 266 event due to his annual hunting trip.

As for Michael Bisping, ‘The Count’ recently signed a new four year contract to continue his role as commentator with the promotion.

Bisping (30-9 MMA) retired from the sport of mixed martial arts in 2018 following consecutive stoppages losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. Over the course of his Hall of Fame career, Michael Bisping picked up wins over names like Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva, Thales Leites, CB Dollaway, Cung Le, Alan Belcher, Brian Stann, Jorge Rivera, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Chris Leben, Matt Hamill, and many others.

Do you agree with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping that the current trend of fight fans knocking Joe Rogan is insanely strange? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!