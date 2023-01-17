Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”

Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC.

In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:

“We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going to release him from his contract. He can go wherever he wants and do whatever he wants.”

It was during a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel that former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, gave his take on the news that Francis Ngannou was now a free agent (h/t MMANews):

“The one that Francis Ngannou really wants — and I think this is why he’s willing to walk away from the UFC, which again, I think he’s mishandled that, I really do. I think more eyes will be on him in the mixed martial arts world — it’s that fight with Tyson Fury. Remember, after one of Fury’s fights… Francis Ngannou was there.”

Bisping added:

“A one-off fight with ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, one of the best heavyweight boxers we’ve ever seen, would generate a gigantic payday. There’s no doubt about that. Tyson Fury is a massive star.”

Concluding, Michael Bisping said:

“But it’s literally, realistically, going to be a one-and-done. I think — and this is no disrespect to Francis — in mixed martial arts he’s incredibly effective, in boxing he will be incredibly effective, but he’s also gonna be kind of out-skilled… Tyson Fury would, more than likely, nine times out of 10 win that fight… Then what does Francis Ngannou do?”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that although a Ngannou vs Fury boxing match would generate a ‘gigantic payday’, it would be a ‘one-and-done’, and then what would ‘The Predator’ do next?

