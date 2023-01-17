Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury reportedly a “done deal” for February 25th

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will now see if the third time is the charm.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. The bout was the closest fight of the YouTuber’s boxing career thus far, but he still prevailed. An eighth-round knockdown for Paul helped seal the win by unanimous decision.

Following the victory, the undefeated boxer hinted at a clash with Nate Diaz next. The fan-favorite UFC fighter had fought out his contract with the MMA company in September, and the clash seemed to make sense. Diaz later added fuel to the speculation by appearing at Paul’s boxing match with ‘The Spider’ and getting into a scuffle with the YouTuber’s team.

Despite the heavy speculation, it seems that Jake Paul won’t be boxing Nate Diaz next. Despite an offer of a two-fight series, one in MMA, and one in the boxing ring, that will not be happening. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, Paul will face Tommy Fury on February 25th.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

The announcement doesn’t come as a huge shock. Earlier this month, Paul stated the two sides were in discussions for a possible clash but didn’t seem optimistic. The YouTuber teased that he would instead box UFC veteran Mike Perry in February.

However, that appears to not be the case. ‘TNT’ has been scheduled to face Paul twice previously, with Fury withdrawing from their December 2021 date due to a rib injury. They were again scheduled to fight the following August, but again, the Brit withdrew.

The second time, he didn’t have much choice, as he was disbarred from entering the United States due to his brother, Tyson, being associated with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan. As of now, the location for their third scheduled meeting isn’t known.

