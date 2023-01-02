Michael Bisping shares the four must-see UFC fights he wants to see booked in 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has revealed the four UFC fights he wants to see as we enter the new year.

Following on from a huge year for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, plans are in place for an even bigger 2023. It’ll mark the 30th anniversary of the company’s first event which, in itself, is cause for celebration.

Many fighters have been a huge part of making the UFC what it is today over the years and that includes Michael Bisping.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping listed a few bouts he’d love to see before we hit January 2024.

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

“We know about the knockout power. [Ngannou is] getting better all the time. He’s learning how to sprawl. He beat Stipe Miocic, the greatest heavyweight of all time, and last time we saw him, he beat Ciryl Gane, he showed evolution. He showed some new wrinkles, he showed some takedowns. But how would he do against Jon Jones? That is the big fight that everyone has to see, and it absolutely has to happen in 2023.”

Marlon Vera vs Sean O’Malley 2

“I’m a fan of them both, but they’ve got to fight again, and the reason why is because they are on the trajectory. They are two of the biggest stars in the bantamweight division.”

Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington

“Khamzat is saying he can’t get a fight. Colby Covington currently doesn’t have a fight. There’s a lot at stake for both men in this fight.”

Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal

“I want to see [McGregor] against someone who’s going to put on an exciting fight. I don’t want to see someone try and wrestle him. And I’m not saying Conor couldn’t beat those guys, but he’s probably going to fight at 170.

“I want to see him in a fun fight. I want to see him against someone who will stand toe-to-toe. That’s what Masvidal will do. Masvidal toe-to-toe, standing on the feet, is as game as they come. He’s as fast, he’s as quick, he’s as technical and he’s as nasty. Could you imagine the trash talk leading up to it? Pay-per-view bonanza.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

In addition to these four MMA fights, Bisping also expressed his interest in seeing Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

What do you think of Michael Bisping’s ideas? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!