VIDEO | Johnny Case has hilarious weigh-in with naked Nobumitsu Osawa for Bellator vs. RIZIN event

The Bellator vs. RIZIN weigh-in show had a hilarious moment earlier today.

The two organizations are slated to put on a co-promoted event tomorrow night in Japan. The card is set to feature some of the biggest stars from Bellator, such as Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee. In return, RIZIN will send their best, in the form of champions such as Roberto de Souza to compete against them.

The card even features names such as UFC veteran John Dodson competing as well, as he faces the 45-year-old Hideo Tokoro. While the main card has the focus of many fans, the prelims featuring ‘The Magician’ and others, also have some interest.

One of those prelim bouts features lightweights Johnny Case and Nobumitsu Osawa. For his part, ‘Hollywood’ is riding a three-fight losing streak heading into the contest. Case previously lost to names such as Tofiq Musayev, Roberto de Souza, and Koji Takeda.

Meanwhile, ‘Tyson’ is slated to the RIZIN ring for the first time since a knockout loss to Tofiq Musayev in December 2018. Since then, Osawa has gone 2-1. He last defeated Sho Patrick Usami in April for the LDH Martial Arts promotion in Japan.

For his part, Nobumitsu Osawa decided to have some fun in his first weigh-in back for RIZIN. For the weigh-in, the Japanese lightweight decided to weigh in completely naked. Well, not completely naked, he held a sign over his lower half and wore a bow tie.

While the situation might’ve been a little awkward for him, Johnny Case seemingly had fun with the weigh-in. The former UFC lightweight laughed off the ridiculous weigh-in and handled the situation in good nature, setting the stage for his return tomorrow.

