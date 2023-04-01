Gamebred Boxing 4: ‘Jones Jr. vs. Pettis’ Live Results and Highlights

Gamebred FC lands in the Midwest. The fourth installment of its boxing series will see the return of long-time heavyweight boxing icon Roy Jones Jr., as he’ll headline against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis Saturday night.

Pettis, who is making his boxing debut, will fight in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wis., at the Fiserv Forum. Pettis’ last combat sports outing came in the PFL, where he dropped back-to-back fights against Stevie Ray in June and Aug. 2022, respectively. He has a 25-14 record in MMA and was champion in the early-to-mid 2010s.

Despite his recent setbacks, Pettis looks forward to sharing the ring with Jones Jr., who brings a 75-fight resume that began in 1989. Jones Jr. famously fought Mike Tyson in November 2020 in an exhibition bout, his first fight in over two years.

“I’m blessed to be here,” Pettis said in a press release from the promotion. “Milwaukee is my hometown, and these are the people who made me. I’m fighting a legend tomorrow night, so make sure you check it out.”

Although Jones is 54, he says he can still compete against the sport’s best. Both men weighed shy of 200 pounds at the weigh-ins Friday, as Pettis competed at 155 pounds during his MMA career. Jones, however, is a natural heavyweight.

“With the skill level I bring to the table, I can go anywhere and do anything any time I get ready,” Jones said. “I feel good, and I’m glad to be here. We’re gonna put on a very good show tomorrow night…I’m too old to be playing around. I have to come and get it. When I come to get it, I’m the most entertaining thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

The card will also feature other notable names transitioning to the squared circle. In the night’s co-headliner, newly-minted UFC Hall of Famer, José Aldo, will fight MMA veteran Jeremy Stephens. The pair fought in MMA in July 2018, with Aldo winning by TKO at the 4:19 mark of the opening round.

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, who turns 46 Sunday, will look to go 2-0 in boxing as he’ll take on Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, the former Strikeforce middleweight champion.

Below is the bout order, which starts with the prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card on UFC Fight Pass, In Demand PPV, and PPV.com. The pay-per-view portion starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Gamebred Boxing 4: Main Card (9 p.m. EST on UFC FIGHT PASS PPV)

Gamebred Boxing 4: Prelims (7 p.m. EST on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Official Result: Perez won via TKO (Riggs ankle injury) at 1:19 of round 3

Riggs not passing up open opportunities#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/BWqSh6p26J — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 2, 2023

Official Result: Jangra won via TKO (corner stoppage at 3:00 of round 2)

(4×3): Javier Zamarron (131 lbs) vs. Roberto Armas (130.8 lbs) – Super Featherweight Bout

Official Result: Zamarron won via unanimous decision (39-37 x2 40-36)

Float like a butterfly 🦋 and sting like a bee 🐝 #GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/PU2l75uCgL — UFE (@ufeworld) April 1, 2023

Fun third round between Zimmerman and Armas! Total badass display of heart. #GamebredBoxing4 Zimmerman took the unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37 x2) pic.twitter.com/88S152vhBQ — Zain Bando ™️ (@zainbando99) April 1, 2023

Official Result: Howell won via unanimous decision 40-36, 39-37 (x2)

Going to decision. But not before Cade Howell and Christopher Wingate got the chance to swang and bang in the last 10 seconds.#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/ydS7VbKpJ7 — UFE (@ufeworld) April 1, 2023

Official Result: Wynn won via unanimous decision (40-36, x3)

Ready for Gamebred Boxing 4?!?! Here's how to watch! Free Prelims start NOW!!#GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/6zWnpDpIcN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 1, 2023

