Belal Muhammad turns his attention to former UFC champion Kamaru Usman: “I think that fight makes all the sense in the world”

Belal Muhammad is turning his attention to former UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad (22-3 MMA) is on an eight-fight winning streak, his last victory coming via way of TKO against Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Apparently the 34-year-old has his sights set on challenging the former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, next.

Usman (20-3 MMA) recently suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in August of last year at UFC 278 and again on March 18th of this year at UFC 286. Prior to those losses ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had a record 19 consecutive wins in the Octagon.

UFC President, Dana White, has made it known that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) is now the No. 1 contender to challenge Edwards for the title. In doing so, ‘Remember the Name’ was overlooked, but he has a contingency plan.

Speaking during an interview with ‘Jesse ON FIRE’, Belal Muhammad said:

“Kamaru as champion, he beat Colby twice. I think that fight makes all the sense in the world. He was a guy that people considered the GOAT from the welterweight division. I go out there (and) starch him, beat him dominantly, there’s no denying me after that.”

Usman did indeed beat ‘Chaos’ twice – in December of 2019 at UFC 245 via way of KO and again in November of 2021 via unanimous decision at UFC 268.

Muhammad concluded:

“That’s what I would hope for, because I don’t think he really took any damage in that Leon fight – nothing but leg kicks and body kicks. And if Leon is making that quick turnaround in July, I don’t see why Usman can’t.”

