Michael Bisping shares his take on why the UFC won’t book Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes the promotion is not interested in booking Jorge Masvidal against Conor McGregor because they already have plans for the Irishman.

During the most recent episode of the ‘Believe You Me‘ podcast, ‘The Count‘ shared his take on why UFC officials are not interested in booking a fight between ‘Mystic Mac’ and ‘Gamebred’.

“Yea, no.” Michael Bisping responded when asked if anyone on Conor McGregor’s team wants the Jorge Masvidal fight. “I mean Masvidal goes out and knocks out Darren Till savagely. Then he knocks out Ben Askren. Yea, I don’t think anyone is lining up to fight Masvidal right now. At least if you haven’t got a lot to gain from that. To be honest, it would be Masvidal gaining from that (a fight with Conor McGregor) because he’s going to get the big payday.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“You know Conor is in a tough position. He lost to Khabib, he lost to (Floyd) Mayweather before that. He needs a f*cking win. He needs to come back and get a win. He needs a win. He can’t come back and get knocked out by Jorge Masvidal. That is not good for business. That is not good for the UFC. It is not good for McGregor Sports Entertainment. It’s not good for anyone, other than Masvidal.”

Michael Bisping was then asked to share his thoughts on Dana White’s recent comments that Conor McGregor will not receive an immediate lightweight title shot no matter what happens this September at UFC 242.

“Well that makes sense to be honest. You know (Conor) lost his last one. He lost pretty convincingly against Khabib, so it is the right thing. I mean Poirier vs. Khabib, that is happening in a couple of months or six weeks, whatever it is. Here’s what is going to happen. The UFC are hoping that Nate Diaz beats Anthony Pettis in August next month, and then they are going to do Diaz vs. Conor 3. That is what they are going to do. That is what I’d do. It is a winnable fight for Conor, it is a winnable fight for Diaz. You know, they’ve won one each. They’ve set records with those pay-per-views at the time. You know everyone wants to see that. If Diaz can come back and win that fight against Pettis (at UFC 241), then that is the fight to make in my opinion.”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor first met at UFC 196, with ‘The Stockton Slugger’ emerging victorious by way of second round submission. The rivals would meet again at UFC 202, this time with McGregor leaving the victor, this after being awarded a majority decision win from judges in attendance.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that with a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, a Nate Diaz trilogy will be next for former 'champ champ' Conor McGregor?