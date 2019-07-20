Michael Bisping has some high praise for Donald Cerrone following Justin Gaethje booking

Like many of us, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was thrilled to learn that the UFC had booked a fight between Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje.

The perennial lightweight contenders, Cerrone and Gaethje, will headline the promotions return to Vancouver, Canada, on September 14.

During the most recent edition of his ‘Believe You Me‘ podcast, Michael Bisping discussed the newly announced UFC Vancouver headliner and proceeded to heap praise at both Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje.

“It really is,” Bisping said in reference to Cerrone vs Gaethje being as good as it gets for fight fans. “The thing is, I mean I’m just looking at Cerrone’s record. You have to respect Donald Cerrone. If there is anyone out there in the fight game, a fan, whatever it is, that doesn’t respect Cerrone.. they don’t like fighting. Because the man fights all the time, puts on amazing performances, excites the fans and will take on all comers. I’m looking at his record, this is going back to January 2017. Lost to Masvidal, fought Robbie Lawler, fought Darren Till, Yancy Mederios, Leon Edwards, Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, Al Iaquinta and then Tony Ferguson. I mean jesus chritst, he’s taking on all comers there. Now here he is again, another fast turnaround after a tough loss against Tony Ferguson.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Justin Gaethje is no walk in the park for f*cking anybody. So, first of all, well done to Donald Cerrone. And secondly, that is an incredible fight. I can’t wait to see that main event in Vancouver! I hope I am there for that one.”

Donald Cerrone (36-12 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago, where he suffered a second round TKO loss to former interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson. Prior to the setback, ‘Cowboy’ was on a three-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez.

As for Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA), ‘The Highlight’ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over opponents James Vick and Edson Barboza. Gaethje has gone 3-2 under the UFC banner, suffering stoppage losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier respectively.

