TJ Dillashaw makes a promise to fight fans regarding his UFC return

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is focusing on his health while he serves a two-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.

Dillashaw (16-4 MMA), who was handed a 2-year ban for his use of EPO following his loss to Henry Cejudo in January, has gone under the knife on two occasions in recent months, this to repair his two blown out shoulders.

“My time off has allowed me to focus on my health and get both my shoulders surgically repaired within 13 weeks of each other for good hopefully.” TJ Dillashaw said on his Instagram. “I came down to Panama again this time to help speed up the recovery process and help my shoulders come back stronger than ever! I can’t wait to get back to training and test out my repaired shoulders, but first the rehab process begins.”

‘Killashaw’ received a ton of backlash from fans and fellow fighters when news broke that he had been cheating in the lead up to his flyweight title fight with Henry Cejudo.

Despite the backlash, TJ Dillashaw is motivated to prove his critics wrong and promises fight fans that he will be back better than ever when he makes his return.

"Can't wait to have healthy shoulders and get back on that grind with my team. It is a promise that I will be better than ever when I make my return. Thank you for sticking with me." – TJ Dillashaw

The former UFC bantamweight champion, Dillashaw, is eligible to return to the octagon on January 20, 2021.

One name that some fight fans are clamoring for TJ to fight next is his former friend and training partner Urijah Faber.

Faber returned to action at last weekend’s UFC Sacramento event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Ricky Simon.

Dillashaw and Faber have been feuding ever since TJ left the Team Alpha Male gym in order to train with Duane Ludwig.

