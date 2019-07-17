Michael Bisping says Urijah Faber vs. Henry Cejudo ‘would be awesome’

Michael Bisping wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Urijah Faber jump the line in the UFC bantamweight division.

Back in Dec. 2016, Faber ended his professional mixed martial arts career. He walked off on his terms, defeating Brad Pickett via unanimous decision in Sacramento. Faber was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. For Faber, however, the itch to compete didn’t go away.

Faber had a successful return this past Saturday night, starching Ricky Simon in 46 seconds. “The California Kid” and UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo have expressed interest in fighting each other.

On his Believe You Me Podcast, Bisping said it’s a bout he’d like to see.

“I spoke to Brett Okamoto from ESPN as we were driving, the lengthy drive from the arena back here. It’s [a] very, very long, arduous drive. Lot of traffic, but still I enjoyed it for you guys. And he said he disagreed with me. He said, ‘no I don’t think they should do that.’ I said, ‘why not?’ He said, ‘because he doesn’t deserve it.’ And I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’ What a storyline that would be.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Urijah Faber comes out of retirement, knocks out a contender like Ricky Simon. He’s paid his dues to the company. He’s been a company man, he’s been a great ambassador for the sport. And these are the stuff that dreams are made of and this is a big fight and he’s a big name. Give the man a f*cking title shot. I think I’d be awesome.”

After Cejudo captured the bantamweight title by finishing Marlon Moraes at UFC 238, “Triple C” called out Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber. “The California Kid” has responded in no uncertain terms.

Would you be interested in seeing this fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/17/2019.