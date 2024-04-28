Pros react after Mike Perry finishes Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania 4

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

A highly anticipated 185lbs bout between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves headlined tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in LA.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez this past December at BKFC 56. ‘Platinum’ had gone a perfect 4-0 in Bare Knuckle fighting ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view event, scoring wins over Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alves (23-15 MMA, 2-1 BKFC) was most previously seen in action at BKFC 18 in June of 2021, where he scored a TKO victory over Ulysses Diaz to claim the promotion’s inaugural middleweight championship. The former UFC welterweight title challenger was looking to hand Mike Perry his first career BKFC loss this evening in Los Angeles.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Alves’ bout did not make it out of the opening round. Mike Perry was able to crack Thiago Alves with a big left hand early that sent the former UFC title challenger down to the canvas. ‘Pitbull’ got back to his feet but was clearly still rocked and unable to continue.

Official BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves via TKO at 1:00 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Perry vs. Alves’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mike Perry defeating Thiago Alves in the first round at BKFC Knucklemania 4:

Who would you like to see Mike Perry fight next following his first-round stoppage victory over Thiago Alves this evening in LA?

