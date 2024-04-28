BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell KO’s Todd Duffee (Video)

A highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee takes place at tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in Los Angeles.

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Josh Copeland twelve months ago at BKFC 41. Prior to that, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off a brutal 19-second knockout victory over Bobo O’Bannon in his promotional debut (see that here).

Meanwhile, Todd Duffee (9-4 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) will be making his BKFC debut this evening in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old American most recently competed in combat sports at KSW 79, where he suffered a TKO loss to Phil De Fries.

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Ben Rothwell lands a big counter right that drops Todd Duffee in the opening twenty seconds. He gets back to his feet and appears to be ok. ‘Big Ben’ cracks him again and Duffee is back down. He’s pointing at his should as if to suggest an injury. This one is waved off. Not the greatest showing for Duffee, and Rothwell is not happy.

Big Ben with the first round finish 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/DdhVVQbA5F — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 28, 2024

Ben Rothwell is PISSED. He wanted to KO Todd Duffee #KnucklemaniaIV pic.twitter.com/LKzpRG8k6P — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) April 28, 2024

Official BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell def. Todd Duffee via KO at 0:43 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Rothwell fight next following his knockout victory over Duffee this evening in LA?