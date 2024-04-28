BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell KO’s Todd Duffee (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

A highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee takes place at tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in Los Angeles.

Ben Rothwell, BKFC, BKFC 30

Rothwell (39-14 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Josh Copeland twelve months ago at BKFC 41. Prior to that, ‘Big Ben’ was coming off a brutal 19-second knockout victory over Bobo O’Bannon in his promotional debut (see that here).

Meanwhile, Todd Duffee (9-4 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) will be making his BKFC debut this evening in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old American most recently competed in combat sports at KSW 79, where he suffered a TKO loss to Phil De Fries.

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Ben Rothwell lands a big counter right that drops Todd Duffee in the opening twenty seconds. He gets back to his feet and appears to be ok. ‘Big Ben’ cracks him again and Duffee is back down. He’s pointing at his should as if to suggest an injury. This one is waved off. Not the greatest showing for Duffee, and Rothwell is not happy.

Official BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell def. Todd Duffee via KO at 0:43 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Rothwell fight next following his knockout victory over Duffee this evening in LA?

Related

Mike Perry, BKFC

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 salaries: Mike Perry leads the way

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024
BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, Results
Mike Perry

BKFC Knucklemania 4: 'Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

BKFC Knucklemania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ takes place this evening live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry vows to "steal the show" against Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania 4

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Mike Perry is looking to steal the show at KnuckleMania 4 as he headlines the card against Thiago Alves on Saturday.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, Results
Mike Perry

BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania 4’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024

This weekend, BKFC returns with one of its biggest events of all time as KnuckleMania 4 attempts to grow the sport to even greater heights.

Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

Mike Perry, BKFC

Mike Perry takes aim at upcoming BKFC opponent Thiago Alves: “The best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024
David Feldman
Exclusive MMA Interviews

David Feldman says there are "top-20 pound-for-pound" boxers who are in talks with BKFC: "You won't believe it"

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2024

BKFC founder David Feldman says fans won’t believe the boxers they are in talks with to sign with their sans gloves promotion.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

David Feldman announces Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves as KnuckleMania 4 main event, Bryce Hall also returns

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2024

BKFC founder David Feldman has announced some marquee fights for their annual KnuckleMania card, including the return of Mike Perry, which takes place on April 27.

David Feldman and Dana White
Dana White

BKFC founder David Feldman praises UFC CEO Dana White after recent meeting: "He's a real guy and I like him"

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2024

BKFC founder David Feldman has nothing but praise for UFC CEO Dana White.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 155
Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 155 with David Feldman, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Steven Peterson

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2024

The 155th episode of Just Scrap Radio is live to preview UFC Vegas 87 and talk about the latest in combat sports.