BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry KO’s Thiago Alves (Video)

A highly anticipated 185lbs bout between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves headlines tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in Los Angeles.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 this past December. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 4-0 in Bare Knuckle fighting, scoring wins over Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alves (23-15 MMA, 2-1 BKFC) was last seen in action at BKFC 18 in June of 2021, where he scored a TKO victory over Ulysses Diaz to claim the promotion’s inaugural middleweight championship. The former UFC welterweight title challenger is confident that he can hand Mike Perry his first career BKFC loss this evening in Los Angeles.

Round one of the BKFC Knucklemania 4 main event begins and Mike Perry finds a home for a big left early. He has Thiago Alves in trouble. A big left hook puts the former UFC welterweight title challenger down and out for good. ‘Platinum’ remains undefeated in Bare Knuckle and is most certainly the face of BKFC.

Mike Perry ends it in Round 1 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/gKXJCIztcq — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 28, 2024

Platinum Time doesn't work overtime. Mike Perry gets the job done in the first round!#KM4 on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/Bb65JHatHZ — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) April 28, 2024

Official BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves via KO (punch) at 1:00 of Round 1

