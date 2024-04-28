BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry KO’s Thiago Alves (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

A highly anticipated 185lbs bout between Mike Perry and Thiago Alves headlines tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 4 event in Los Angeles.

Mike Perry, KO, BKFC, Thiago Alves, KnuckleMania 4, Results

Perry (14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 this past December. ‘Platinum’ has gone a perfect 4-0 in Bare Knuckle fighting, scoring wins over Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane.

Meanwhile, Thiago Alves (23-15 MMA, 2-1 BKFC) was last seen in action at BKFC 18 in June of 2021, where he scored a TKO victory over Ulysses Diaz to claim the promotion’s inaugural middleweight championship. The former UFC welterweight title challenger is confident that he can hand Mike Perry his first career BKFC loss this evening in Los Angeles.

Round one of the BKFC Knucklemania 4 main event begins and Mike Perry finds a home for a big left early. He has Thiago Alves in trouble. A big left hook puts the former UFC welterweight title challenger down and out for good. ‘Platinum’ remains undefeated in Bare Knuckle and is most certainly the face of BKFC.

Official BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves via KO (punch) at 1:00 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Perry fight next following his knockout victory over Alves this evening in LA?

Related

Ben Rothwell, BKFC, BKFC 30

BKFC Knucklemania 4 Results: Ben Rothwell KO's Todd Duffee (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024
Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 salaries: Mike Perry leads the way

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The fighter salaries for tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 event have been revealed and to no surprise Mike Perry is taking home the top payout.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, Results
Mike Perry

BKFC Knucklemania 4: 'Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

BKFC Knucklemania 4: ‘Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves’ takes place this evening live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry vows to "steal the show" against Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania 4

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Mike Perry is looking to steal the show at KnuckleMania 4 as he headlines the card against Thiago Alves on Saturday.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked “out of shape” for BMF title fight with Max Holloway at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Justin Gaethje looked out of shape in his UFC 300 collision with Max Holloway.

BKFC: KnuckleMania 4, Mike Perry, Thiago Alves, Results

BKFC: ‘KnuckleMania 4’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2024
Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.

Mike Perry, BKFC
Mike Perry

Mike Perry takes aim at upcoming BKFC opponent Thiago Alves: “The best thing he ever did was lose to Georges St-Pierre”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry has taken a shot at his upcoming opponent Thiago Alves as the trash talk begins to heat up.

Mike Perry, Jake Paul
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out Jake Paul: “Test yourself for real”

Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

BKFC ‘King of Violence’ title holder Mike Perry has called out Jake Paul.