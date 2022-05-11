Michael Bisping reacts to “cautious” performance from Rose Namajunas at UFC 274: “She s**t the bed”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Rose Namajunas’s loss at UFC 274.

Last Saturday night, ‘Thug Rose’ squared off with Carla Esparza. Eight years after their first encounter ended in a ‘Cookie Monster’ win, history would repeat itself. However, whereas their first fight was an entertaining submission win, the second was arguably the worst bout ever.

Esparza and Namajunas both landed nothing of substance, however, the former did score a couple of takedowns. Those likely were the key moments that led her to become UFC strawweight champion once again.

Following the fight, Rose Namajunas blasted the judges, stating that she showed good defense. Her remarks, along with the fight itself, saw her receive lots of criticism from the MMA community.

One such individual that is now chiming in is former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping. ‘The Count’ stated that he believed that Rose Namajunas let the belt slip away at UFC 274. Bisping discussed the fight on the Believe You Me Podcast.

“Rose Namajunas absolutely s*it the bed is what happened there, my god. We can talk about that real quick. I like Rose, I don’t want to s*it on Rose, I’m a massive fan of her, I like the way she carries herself, I like everything about her, particularly her fighting style. But, Saturday night, she s*it the bed.”

Michael Bisping continued, “It’s a high-pressure situation, I get it, you’re champion of the world. That brings a lot of pressure, we’ve seen other champions kind of change their style. Georges St-Pierre would be a classic example, because of the pressure of being the champ. You have all this extra money, you have the fame, you have the recognition, you have a lot perks that come with being champion of the world. You want to maintain that, you want to hang on to that. Therefore, she was playing it a bit cautious.”

