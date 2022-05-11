Rafael dos Anjos slams Islam Makhachev for suggesting Charles Oliveira is scared to lose: “You got exposed on that fight week by bluff”

Rafael dos Anjos has taken a shot at Islam Makhachev.

After submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC274, Charles Oliveira said he wanted to fight the winner of Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush for the vacant title. Yet, the Dagestani native thought he deserved the fight anyway and blasted ‘Do Bronx’ for being “scared to lose” which dos Anjos doesn’t think is true at all.

@CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that https://t.co/3YZjcuvugX — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 10, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos, who has been booked to fight Makhachev a couple of times, did not take well to the Tweet. His major gripe was the fact that Makhachev turned him down on a week’s notice.

Shut up Islam. The only guys scare to lose here it’s you. You got exposed on that fight week by bluff and not taking the fight. https://t.co/HXCkTuJl2B — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2022

“Shut up Islam. The only guys scare to lose here it’s you. You got exposed on that fight week by bluff and not taking the fight,” dos Anjos responded. He then added: “Beneil is waiting for you.”

To no surprise, Islam Makhachev then responded to Rafael dos Anjos saying the Brazilian pulled out of the fight, which is true as he was forced out of UFC 267. But, RDA fired back by reminding Makhachev that he also pulled out once and then turned him down on a week’s notice.

I was there for you twice too, don’t play this game. You pulled out on fight week once I called your bluff once https://t.co/STot9syt7l — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2022

Makhachev: I was there on Feb 26 for Beniel, and was there twice for you on Oct 24 2020 and Oct 30 21, but you never showed up. So shut your mouth you mcchicken slap boy.

dos Anjos: I was there for you twice too, don’t play this game. You pulled out on fight week once I called your bluff once

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev take shots at one another. The two obviously do not like one another and perhaps we see them fight each other sooner rather than later.

What do you make of this back-and-forth involving Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev?