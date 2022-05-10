Michael Chandler reveals he dislocated his finger just minutes before Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 274

Michael Chandler had to overcome adversity before he even stepped into the Octagon at UFC 274.

Chandler was on a two-fight losing streak and was set to face Tony Ferguson in a crucial fight for both men. It was an intriguing matchup and early on, ‘El Cucuy’ had more success than many thought. However, in the second round, Chandler landed a massive front kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.

It was an amazing win for Chandler and after the fight, he revealed on The Pat McAfee show that he suffered a finger injury while warming up.

.@MikeChandlerMMA reveals via the @PatMcAfeeShow that he dislocated his ring finger during his warm up moments before walking out at #UFC274! Watch their full interview: https://t.co/kKgMEPyVOa pic.twitter.com/bdq7gVJLgl — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) May 9, 2022

“I dislocated my ring finger about 20-30 minutes before the fight blocking a kick. I have to get that looked at…,” Chandler said. “My buddy Marques (Demarques Jackson) great training partner of mine, he was throwing kicks, (and) I had this great idea, (my) warm up was already done, I’m going out in 10-20 minutes and I’m like ‘hey, throw some left high kicks at me, I want to block them and go body shot.’ He threw a normal kick like he’s done a thousand times at me and it ended up going fingernail all the way back, bent it all the way back. At this point boys, we keep the adrenaline going and I say this isn’t a hand it’s a hammer. We got to go.”

Although Chandler dislocated his finger, it didn’t appear to impact his performance as he still looked great in there. But, perhaps that’s why he went with the kick to finish the fight instead of his usual punches.

With Michael Chandler dislocating his finger, he will need to get that healed before he can return to the Octagon. Yet, he recently has taken to social media to show interest in facing Nate Diaz on July 30, but his finger will need to be healed before then.

What do you make of Michael Chandler dislocating his finger before the Tony Ferguson fight?

