Michael Bisping isn’t convinced Kevin Holland is retiring: “There’s no way”

Michael Bisping has given his take on Kevin Holland teasing walking away from his pro MMA career.

Holland has emerged as a fan favorite and finds himself in good standing with UFC President Dana White. With that said, Holland teased on social media that he could be moving on from the sport of MMA and questioned what his next career move should be.

- Advertisementss -

Taking to his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping shared his belief that Holland is nowhere near finished competing (h/t MMAFighting).

“That’s bulls***,” said Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast. “That’s bulls***. Kevin Holland is a great fighter, he’s very well-known, he was the 2020 Fighter of the Year. He’s a fan favorite, he’s making money, he loves shiny things — I’m talking about gold and jewelry and stuff like that, and he wants to buy a lot more of it — and he’s in the prime of his life. If he was quitting, walking away, he would at least jazz it up a little touch, as opposed to using a font last seen on an Atari f****** game system. What is that font?! There’s no way. He’s a very stylish guy, he’s not announcing his retirement in a font from a ZX Spectrum.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think he’s retiring at all. I don’t know what he’s playing at. Fighters do this. Conor McGregor famously always does that. He loves to tease his retirement. Diaz did it a couple of times. Jon Jones has done it.”

Holland recently fought Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC 279. He was no match for Chimaev’s grappling and he was submitted in the first round. Holland expressed frustration after the bout and said he wanted to fight a striker next.

- Advertisement -