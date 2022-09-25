Robert Whittaker explains what makes him more dangerous than UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker believes he is more dangerous than anyone at 185 pounds, including UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker is one of the top 185-pounders in the world. He is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and has only been beaten by Adesanya in the 185-pound division. With that said, Adesanya has beaten “The Reaper” twice.

- Advertisementss -

Despite that fact, Whittaker thinks a trilogy fight is inevitable. He explained why during an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour.”

“I know that I have one more shot against Izzy if that’s what it is or if he gets dethroned I definitely have another shot at gold,” Whittaker said. “I think getting that third fight with Israel will be a deciding point for that or whoever else it is. Definitely [there will be a third fight with Adesanya,]” he added. “It would be silly not to because I’m just running through everybody else. Especially the way the second fight left off, I’d have to have come the closest since he’s gotten the title to taking it back off him.”

- Advertisement -

Whittaker also made it clear that he feels Adesanya isn’t nearly as dangerous as he is inside the Octagon.

“I’m the most dangerous man in the division,” Whittaker said. “Izzy, he’s the champion of the division, he beat me the last fight as well. He’s a great fighter. But I’m the most dangerous man. I can beat anyone in the division. That last fight against Israel I got within a hair’s breadth of taking everything away from him. Just the fights that I’ve been in and the opponents that I’ve had, I’m not just beating them. I’m flogging them. There’s a difference in that.”

- Advertisement -