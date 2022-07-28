Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett will receive his desired stadium event: “If Conor McGregor never got his stadium show, which he hasn’t, I don’t think Paddy is going to”

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Paddy Pimblett will receive his desired stadium event.

Paddy Pimblett has a dream – a dream of competing in front of his hometown crowd at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA) is hot off a victory over Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) at UFC London on July 23rd.

The 27 year old lightweight fighter has since claimed he’ll convince UFC President, Dana White, to ensure that the UFC holds an event for him at the Anfield football stadium, the home of the British professional football club Liverpool F.C.

Speaking during a post-fight media scrum, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ said:

“I know for a fact now I’ll be fighting on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and DC commentating. I know I won’t be fighting in the 02 again it’s too small, as I say we will do Anfield I promise you now.”

Apparently Michael Bisping doesn’t agree that a stadium event will happen. Bisping pointed out that if the UFC didn’t hold a stadium event for Conor McGregor why would they do it for Pimblett.

During a recent episode of his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Bisping said (h/t Sportskeeda):

“If Conor McGregor never got his stadium show, which he hasn’t, I don’t think Paddy is going to. Paddy is a great star and god knows where he’s going to go to, he’s huge but McGregor’s by far the biggest star in the sport. The man’s an absolute phenom, love him or hate him. He never got a stadium show.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since his loss to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264. The Irishman has been recovering from a leg injury ever since and is hoping to get back in the Octagon by the end of this year or early in 2023.

Do you agree with Bisping’s comments that Paddy Pimblett doesn’t deserve a stadium show if Conor McGregor didn’t get one?

