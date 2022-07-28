Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s “are you out of your mind” comments regarding his upcoming fight with Petr Yan

Sean O’Malley has reacted to Dana White’s ‘are you out of your mind’ comments regarding his upcoming fight with Petr Yan.

White, when asked about the fight between the two bantamweights said to Alex Behunin on a video posted to ‘Twitter’:

“Sean Shelby wanted that fight and I said ‘Are you out of your mind? You don’t make that fight now.’ … He ended up selling me on it.”

Sean Shelby is the Senior Vice President of Talent Relations in the UFC and also works as a matchmaker for the promotion.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It was announced that Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) will indeed meet up with Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

O’Malley, speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’ has this to say about Dana White’s comments (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t know, I’m not really looking at it either way. Once I faceplant Petr into the canvas, Dana will be like, ‘OK, that was a good fight.’ Regardless, me vs. Petr is an epic fight, a sweet, sweet kickboxing fight if I had to guess – two very high-level strikers, two very high-level MMA fighters, and it’s gonna be a very interesting fight. I believe I have what it takes to put Petr’s lights out.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing O’Malley spoke about his love for Dana White:

“No, not at all. I think Dana really likes me. I f*cking love Dana. So I think with him saying that, it was no disrespect or anything. It’s just his opinion, and anybody could have their own opinion. I don’t really care. I think that fight gets Dana excited. Dana’s been doing this for a long time. He could be getting burnt out of it, (watching) fights every weekend. What fight is gonna make Dana go, ‘I need to watch that fight, I have to watch that, I have to know what happened’? There are very few fights (coming up).”

Are you excited about ‘Sugar’ O’Malley getting in the Octagon with Petr Yan?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below