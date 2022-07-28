UFC 277 | Pro fighters make their picks for Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 interim title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 277, Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France are set to rematch for the interim flyweight title. Heading into the fight, Moreno is a -235 favorite while the Kiwi is a +180 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Moreno will win the rematch and become the new interim flyweight champion.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2:

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Moreno, he won the first time and I think he wins by decision but it will be close.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Brandon Moreno, he won the first fight and has a chin and can strike with Kara-France and also grapple him.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC featherweight: Moreno, probably by decision but it will be a close fight.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big fan of Moreno and I can’t pick again my mom’s favorite fighter, so Moreno.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: Brandon Moreno. He has the heart of the champion and will bounce back in a big way.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I think Brandon Moreno, he’s just overall a little bit sharper and I think he wins that fight.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Moreno. That move to train under James Krause is big and he will only get better. I think he can submit Kara-France.

Orion Cosce, UFC welterweight: Brandon Moreno, nothing against Kara-France, I just think he’s too well-rounded for him.

Kyle Nelson, UFC lightweight: I think Moreno. He’s a little more well-rounded right now and I think he gets it done by decision.

Fighters picking Brandon Moreno: Terrance McKinney, Alex Morono, Jonathan Pearce, Adrian Yanez, Charles Rosa, Billy Quarantillo, Cody Brundage, Orion Cosce, Kyle Nelson

Fighters picking Kai Kara-France: None

Who do you think will win at UFC 277 Brandon Moreno or Kai Kara-France?

