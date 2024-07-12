WATCH | Video released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair to make weight for UFC Denver main event

By Cole Shelton - July 12, 2024

A video was released of Tracy Cortez deciding to chop off her hair ahead of her UFC Denver main event.

Tracy Cortez

Cortez stepped up on short notice to face Rose Namajunas, but on Friday, she originally tipped the scales at 126.5lbs, just 0.5lbs over the 126lbs limit. She had an additional hour to try and make weight, but Cortez decided the easier way was to cut her hair, and she told her manager Tiki Ghosn to cut her hair.

It was interesting that Tracy Cortez decided to cut her hair, rather than to try and start sweating again. But, it was a quick way for Cortez to make weight, as she weighed in at 126lbs to make weight and not get fined, and she is heard telling her coach to “just f****g chop it” so she could make 126lbs.

Tracy Cortez is set for her first UFC main event and will face Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Denver on Saturday. It’s a key fight for the women’s flyweight and Cortez believes if she can enter the title picture with a win.

“I really want to fight for the belt,” Tracy Cortez said to MMAJunkie. “I know there’s a lot of people ahead of me still. I know winning this fight, where it could move me to. And the performance I put on Saturday, I know everything that comes with it. If I get the opportunity and they grant me the opportunity to fight at the Sphere, I think it would be incredible history. Two Mexican women on Mexican Independence Day fighting on the biggest sport event ever. I think that would just be incredible. That’s something I never imaged and I feel like it’s just arm’s length. That is what I’m striving for, but at the end of the day, long-term goal, I am fighting for the belt.”

Tracy Cortez is 11-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius back in September. Cortez is 5-0 in the UFC, and she also has wins over Melissa Gatto, Justine Kish, Stephanie Egger, and Vanessa Melo.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

