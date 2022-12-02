Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282

Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282.

It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.

Pimblett, 27, is sporting 5 wins in a row, 3 of which are under the UFC banner, his latest victory coming against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year.

Gordon, 34, has won 4 of his last 5 fights, his latest victory was against Leonardo Santos (18-6 MMA) in August of this year at UFC 278.

Paddy Pimblett is predicting a quick knockout over Gordon, but Michael Bisping isn’t too sure that will be the case and is warning the Liverpudlian not to take ‘Flash’ too lightly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say about the upcoming bout (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think it might be a tougher matchup than what Paddy thinks. I think Paddy potentially is underestimating him. Now when I say underestimating him, I don’t mean that he’s taking it easy, and he’s kicking back in training, and he’s not pushing himself to the limit, and all the rest of it. Paddy has got eyes on being the champion. Paddy is pushing himself to the absolute goddamn limit because the opponent right now isn’t Jared Gordon. The opponent is the mission.”

Continuing Bisping elaborated:

“The opponent is this journey, this wave that he wants to ride toward being a UFC champion, a legend in the sport, a Hall of Famer, and of course, retiring with millions and millions and millions of dollars in the bank – as I say, being a legend. He’s not underestimating or undertraining, should I say, but he might be mentally underestimating. He says he’s going to knock him out in the first round. I don’t know about that. I honestly don’t think he will knock him out inside the first round, but this is going to be a tough fight. Jared Gordon’s no walk in the park.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that the Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon match up will be a tough fight? Who will you be betting on for the win?

