Francis Ngannou reveals issues with UFC stretch back to the first fight with Stipe Miocic: “They were trying to control the narrative”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been at war with the promotion longer than many realize.

‘The Predator’ has been out of the octagon since a decision victory over Ciryl Gane in January. Since that time, Ngannou has been held out of the cage due to a litany of knee injuries. Furthermore, the injury was reportedly pre-existing, meaning he fought ‘Bon Gamin’ with several torn ligaments in his knee at UFC 270.

Despite not fighting in nearly a year, the champion has been in the headlines due to his feud with the UFC. The clash with Gane was the last on Ngannou’s contract, and he’s made it clear he needs big changes to stay around in the MMA promotion. While many believe the issues between the two sides are new, they aren’t.

On his YouTube channel, Francis Ngannou discussed his issues with the UFC. There, the champion noted that he’s had issues with the promotion and Dana White since 2018. In January of that year, he fought Stipe Miocic for the first time.

The Cleveland native won by decision, handing the challenger his first loss in the UFC. Following that defeat, Ngannou explained that the promotion attempted to shift the narrative on him, that he was difficult to deal with or had too much of an ego.

“This situation with the UFC started a long time ago, way longer than people realized,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I was silent and they were trying to control the narrative and then manipulate people’s perspective, people’s opinion about it. And then I was just a bad guy, a guy who didn’t want to fight.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “And then you make me look like the bad guy, and I’m not. I just wanted what was best for me. You should understand that, because you guys want what’s best for you.”

Currently, Francis Ngannou has yet to make an announcement of his next career move. However, his coach, Eric Nicksick, has recently indicated ‘The Predator’ could return in March.

What do you make of these comments? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!