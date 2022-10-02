Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”

Michael Bisping has a theory on Conor McGregor’s bizarre behavior.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, but he comes across as unhinged more often than not with his tweet and delete sprees on social media. Recently, McGregor has taken aim at Bisping, who competed at light heavyweight and middleweight in his pro MMA career and has been retired since 2018.

McGregor recently posted, and then of course deleted a voice note for Bisping where he said the following:

“Do you want to go to war man, yeah? Do you want to go to f**king war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security, you little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex f**king pad.

“Keep my name out of your f**king mouth in any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. Yup, Laguna (site of Bisping’s home in California), you little dope. Yup the Mancs, yeah! Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

During an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that for McGregor, it’s lonely at the top (via Sportskeeda).

“The level of fame that [Conor McGregor] reached is astronomical and it’s very, very rare. You’re talking about big-time A-listers. There’s a lot of people at that level, but to achieve it is f***ing very rare… I know a few people like that [and] they do get lonely. They can’t go anywhere, they can’t trust people, so I don’t know if that’s the case with him or whatever… He doesn’t have a community, [but] he’s still got tons of fans, you can’t deny that.”

