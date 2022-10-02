x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”
MMA NewsConor McGregorMichael BispingUFC

Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”

Fernando Quiles

Michael Bisping has a theory on Conor McGregor’s bizarre behavior.

McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, but he comes across as unhinged more often than not with his tweet and delete sprees on social media. Recently, McGregor has taken aim at Bisping, who competed at light heavyweight and middleweight in his pro MMA career and has been retired since 2018.

- Advertisement -

McGregor recently posted, and then of course deleted a voice note for Bisping where he said the following:

“Do you want to go to war man, yeah? Do you want to go to f**king war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security, you little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex f**king pad.

- Advertisement -

“Keep my name out of your f**king mouth in any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. Yup, Laguna (site of Bisping’s home in California), you little dope. Yup the Mancs, yeah! Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

During an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that for McGregor, it’s lonely at the top (via Sportskeeda).

“The level of fame that [Conor McGregor] reached is astronomical and it’s very, very rare. You’re talking about big-time A-listers. There’s a lot of people at that level, but to achieve it is f***ing very rare… I know a few people like that [and] they do get lonely. They can’t go anywhere, they can’t trust people, so I don’t know if that’s the case with him or whatever… He doesn’t have a community, [but] he’s still got tons of fans, you can’t deny that.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleMark Zuckerberg’s wife had to shield her eyes during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight at UFC Vegas 61 (Video)
Next articleDaniel Cormier reacts after being booked as guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE’s Extreme Rules: “The law has been called in, and I will enforce it”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy