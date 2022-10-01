Conor McGregor sends disturbing voice message to Michael Bisping

The feud between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping escalated to a new level on Friday evening.

McGregor and Bisping have had a rocky relationship over the past few years and now ‘Notorious’ has threatened to go to war with ‘The Count’.

- Advertisement -

Their latest beef started when Conor McGregor took to Twitter and blasted Bisping and other fighters for trying to pursue careers in the movie business.

“All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake Gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither.”

- Advertisement -

Bisping, the UFC’s former middleweight champion, seemed confused by the insult and responded to the Irishman on his Believe You Me podcast.

“I was just befuddled. I’m like, ‘Where is this coming from? I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head going, ‘Where’s that coming from out of the blue? He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, god bless him. Good for f**king you. Well done. Why have you gotta throw shade my way? I don’t get it.”

Those comments obviously struck a nerve with Conor McGregor, as ‘Notorious’ took to social media with the two threatening tweets followed by a disturbing voice message.

“Bisping you’ll do f**k all you little sprinter. I’ll cave your head in!” – McGregor wrote in his first tweet.

- Advertisement -

“Shit fighter, shit actor. Sirius XM head.” – read Conor’s second deleted tweet.

Then came the voice message:

Conor mcgregor deleted voice note to bisping 😂❄️ #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/brYFItlSQ4 — tbandz7 (@T_Lolz) October 1, 2022

“Do you want to go to war man, yeah? Do you want to go to f**king war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security, you little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex f**king pad.”

Conor McGregor continued:

“Keep my name out of your f**king mouth in any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. Yup, Laguna (site of Bisping’s home in California), you little dope. Yup the Mancs, yeah! Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

What do you think of the ongoing feud between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -