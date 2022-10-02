Daniel Cormier reacts after being booked as guest referee for Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle at WWE’s Extreme Rules: “The law has been called in, and I will enforce it”

Daniel Cormier will be living the dream at WWE Extreme Rules.

The UFC Hall of Famer will serve as the special guest referee for the special Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and former UFC fighter Matt Riddle on October 8. Ariel Helwani was the first to reveal that Cormier will be serving as the referee. WWE later confirmed Helwani’s report, and promised more details on the October 3 episode of “RAW.”

Cormier has taken to his Instagram account to speak on his upcoming duties for the big Fight Pit match.

“I will be fair. I’ll be honest. I’ll be impartial. And I will not take anyone’s shit. I will be there for a reason. The law has been called in, and I will enforce it with every part of myself to the fullest extent.”

Cormier has long been a WWE fan. The former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion attended WrestleMania 31 back in 2015 when Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cormier was filmed cheering Rollins on, so time will tell if he’ll be biased for the Fight Pit Match or if he’ll live up to his word and call things down the middle.

Back in 2020, Cormier told Sports Illustrated that he was in preliminary talks with WWE about doing something with the company.

“We’ve been talking,” Cormier said. “We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.

“Put me at the commentary table,” Cormier says. “Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life.”

