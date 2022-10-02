Mark Zuckerberg’s wife had to shield her eyes during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight at UFC Vegas 61 (Video)

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was having a blast at UFC Vegas 61, but his wife may have gotten more than she bargained for.

Much has been made over Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex this past weekend. The UFC shut off UFC Vegas 61 from fans and the media. Rumors swirled that Zuckerberg rented out the UFC Apex for himself and his party, which UFC President Dana White vehemently denied.

Regardless, Zuckerberg was indeed in the building with his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan. While Zuckerberg was certainly the talk of the MMA world this weekend, Chan also had her time in the spotlight, unintentionally.

Chan has gone viral for her reaction during the Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones fight. It’s quite clear from the clip that Chan wasn’t ready for some violence up close and in person.

Rumblings of Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex were sparked when UFC Vegas 61 headliner Mackenzie Dern claimed the Facebook owner rented out the building for the show.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know,” Dern said at media day. “From going to a main event to a crowd to very, very private, I’m definitely like, okay we are back like sparring. It’s a different type of adversity they have to get to because you get distracted so easily. So any like commentating or anything, if you’re not focused, your mind can get distracted. So I’m excited and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show for I know everyone’s watching on tv, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there. Put on a show, that’s what they wanna see is a show. We’re gonna give a show.”

White took to his Twitter account to claim this wasn’t the case.

“Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit.”

