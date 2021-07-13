Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor should part ways with John Kavanagh “immediately” following the coaches assessment of UFC 264

Michael Bisping didn’t like John Kavanagh’s assessment of the first round between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Early on in the fight, McGregor had some moments. He went back to his karate style and went back to spinning kicks and a kick-heavy gameplan. However, for the majority of the round, he was on his back after Poirier took him down and landed some ground and pound. Unfortunately, for the Irishman, with just seconds to go, he took a step and snapped his leg causing the fight to be over.

After the event, McGregor’s coach, in Kavanagh said nothing in the first round worried him. For Bisping, if that’s the case, he says the Irishman should fire him immediately.

“Just like his coach John Kavanagh said, he said ‘oh, I saw nothing that concerned me. I knew that in the second round we were getting the knockout. Nothing else in there concerned me at all.’ If that’s true, John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately,” Bisping said on BT Sport’s UFC 264 post-fight show. “That was very concerning, you were on your back and you were getting dominated. It was a 10-8 round, that’s concerning. You don’t want to get your ass kicked, simple as that and that was what was happening.

“The leg break was unfortunate. But, as I say it gives McGregor an excuse or a reason as to why the fight ended,” Bisping continued. “If that didn’t happen, come on the odds of him turning it around and finishing Dustin in the second round when round one is supposed to be Conor’s best round, it wasn’t good. It wasn’t a good performance.”

Although many have said for years that McGregor needs a camp change, the Irishman has been loyal to Kavanagh and his team. However, Bisping believes McGregor should fire the coach after his assessment of UFC 264.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Conor McGregor should part ways with John Kavanagh?