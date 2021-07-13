Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor “needs Jake Paul more than I need him” after UFC 264 loss

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor needs him more than ever after his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Paul, who is just 3-0 as a pro boxer, is set to box Tyron Woodley at August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s an intriguing bout but ever since Paul became a pro boxer he has taken shots at McGregor and said the fight would happen. However, after the Irishman suffered a TKO loss due to a broken leg, Paul says the fight isn’t as big as it could be and McGregor now needs him for the big payday.

“I think it could happen. I think the funny thing about this journey is I’ve predicted everything that’s happened thus far. 18 months ago when I said I wanted to fight Conor, people laughed at me,” Paul said about McGregor at his press conference for his fight against Woodley. “Now I’m laughing at Conor with a broken ankle, sitting there in the Octagon, and he needs Jake Paul more than I need him. So, yeah, my offer to Conor is 23 dollars, and if we ever fought I would knock those fake-ass teeth right out of his f*****g mouth. You know, Dustin Poirier defeated this man, and Dustin Poirier is an amazing fighter, don’t get me wrong, amazing guy, I actually became a fan of his over the weekend. But he’s 5-foot-9, 155 pounds. I’m 6-foot-1, 200 (pounds). So, Conor McGregor would not stand a chance.”

There’s no question a boxing match between Paul and McGregor would be massive. Paul has a massive backing due to his fans he created from YouTube and being on the Disney channel. However, at this point, it’s uncertain it will ever happen. The size difference is also a concern as McGregor fights at 155 or 170lbs while Paul competes at 190lbs.

What do you make of Jake Paul claiming Conor McGregor needs him?