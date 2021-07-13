Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley make unique tattoo bet for upcoming boxing match

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have made a tattoo-related bet for their upcoming boxing match on August 29.

When Paul and Woodley had their first faceoff back in June, Paul offered Woodley a double-or-nothing bet. He said if the former UFC champ won, he would double his purse, yet if he loses, he would donate his entire fight purse to charity. Woodley never accepted the offer, but at the press conference, he says he wanted to accept the offer but wouldn’t give Paul the upper hand.

“I did but I didn’t want to let you get the f*****g upper hand,” Woodley said at the pre-fight press conference. “At the time you said that, I’m like damn that sounds appetizing. I didn’t want to let you get that moment.”

After Woodley said that, Paul then returned with another offer involving the loser having to get a tattoo.

“So how about this, let’s make a new bet right now. Let’s make a new bet, if I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you,” Paul said to Woodley. “But if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattooed on me and you have to post it on your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident or not? This guy has no f*****g confidence.”

After Jake Paul offered the bet, Woodley turned to the crowd in attendance to see their opinion on it. However, he was quick to accept the offer and the tattoo bet is officially on.

“Y’all think I should do it?” Woodley said. “Bet. Deal.”

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing match on Sunday, August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio which is Paul’s hometown. It will be a highly-anticipated bout with many having differing opinions on who will win.

What do you make of Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s tattoo bet?