Megan Anderson gives career update, reveals zero intent in fighting anytime soon: “My desire to compete in MMA isn’t there anymore”

Former UFC title challenger Megan Anderson isn’t retired but isn’t planning on fighting.

The Australian has been out of the ring since her outing against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 in March 2021. The bout was a long-awaited title shot for the featherweight contender. However, she wound up getting submitted minutes into the first round.

Following the defeat, the 32-year-old’s contract with the UFC expired. She would later acknowledge that the UFC’s lack of focus on women’s featherweight was partially due to the split. With that, Anderson was now a free agent and had offers from promotions such as the PFL.

However, no deal with the PFL came, and neither did a signing anywhere else. Now, Megan Anderson has given a career update on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, the former Invicta FC champion revealed she has no intention of fighting anytime soon.

The Australian noted that her desire to compete in MMA has passed. However, she also doesn’t want to officially retire as well, citing that it could return. But for now, don’t expect to see Anderson fight for the foreseeable future.

“My desire to compete in MMA isn’t there anymore, and I’ve seen it time and time again where they fight for the wrong reasons. Like for money, and their heart isn’t in it. This is a sport where you can’t fight with your heart not in, because the damage that can be done in that moment can be a lot. For me, that desire isn’t there anymore and I’m just happy doing other things.”

Megan Anderson continued, “If I get it back, I get it back. If I don’t, I don’t. I’m happy doing all of the other things. The opportunities I’ve had I wouldn’t be able to do if I was still training full-time, like shooting three months in Prague for a movie… If I decide to fight again, whenever that maybe, maybe I will. But if I don’t, I’m okay with how my life and career trajectory is going as well.”

What do you think about Megan Anderson’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

