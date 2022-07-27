Amanda Nunes admits mistakes in first fight, but confident ahead of Julianna Pena rematch: “I know I’m the better fighter”

UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes believes she’s just better than Julianna Pena.

‘The Lioness’ is set to meet ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ in the main event of UFC 277 this Saturday night. It’ll be the second time they’ve met in the octagon, as they first clashed last December. Nunes headed into the fight a massive favorite, but it didn’t show.

In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, the challenger submitted the champion in round two. With that, Nunes lost her women’s bantamweight title and suffered her first defeat in seven years.

Following the defeat, Amanda Nunes was forced to go back to the drawing board. The Brazilian left her longtime team of American Top Team to form her own gym. Furthermore, she also revealed she was suffering from an injury during the defeat to Pena.

Despite the defeat, the 34-year-old still believes she’s just a better fighter than Julianna Pena. Nunes discussed her UFC 277 rematch in an interview with Sports Illustrated. There, she admitted her own mistakes led her to suffer the loss.

However, she doesn’t foresee those mistakes happening a second time. Nunes believes that she’s better than Pena, and it’s going to show on Saturday night.

“I want my belt back. I know I’m the better fighter. I made huge mistakes in my last fight. That won’t happen again. That was her night. I made a lot of mistakes, and I paid for it. It was one of those nights. It happened, and I’m ready to move on.” (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Amanda Nunes continued, “…When you dominate as long as I did, there are moments when you want to rest and enjoy life. And I am so happy. Motherhood is even better than I thought. Our daughter Raegan makes it easy. She makes me want to be the best version of myself. But I am still training and ready for Saturday. This is the opportunity to get my belt back, and I’m going to get it.”

What do you think about Amanda Nunes’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!