Scott Coker says Bellator talking to Megan Anderson

Bellator president Scott Coker says that his promotion is currently in talks with former UFC featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson.

Anderson was recently released by the UFC following the expiration of her contract in the wake of a first-round submission loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. Despite losing that fight and becoming a free agent, Anderson is still a big name in the world of the women’s featherweight division. With Bellator having Cris Cyborg as the champion and a slew of other 145lbs women fighters including Julia Budd and Cat Zingano, it makes sense that the promotion would reach out to Anderson about the possibility of joining Bellator.

Speaking to MMAjukie.com ahead of Bellator 255, Coker said that he believes his team is currently in talks with Anderson, though he wasn’t able to immediately confirm the talks.

“I think my guys are talking to her, but I’ll have to confirm that,” Coker said.

Though Anderson flamed out of the UFC with the loss to Nunes, she is still regarded as one of the best women’s featherweights in the world. The UFC barely had a women’s 145lbs division as there were less than five fighters at that weight class overall, but in Bellator, there are at least 10 to 15 women’s featherweight who Anderson could potentially fight.

Though Anderson is coming off of a quick loss to Nunes, she is still a very talented fighter as we saw during her UFC run, in which she ultimately ended with a 3-3 record inside the Octagon. Anderson defeated Zingano, Zarah Fairn dos Santos, and Norma Dumont while losing to Nunes, Felicia Spencer, and Holly Holm in the UFC. She holds an overall record of 11-5 in mixed martial arts and was the former Invicta FC women’s featherweight champ.

Do you hope to see Scott Coker sign Megan Anderson to Bellator?