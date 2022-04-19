Maycee Barber vows to become the first person to finish Montana De La Rosa in the UFC: “I’m going out there to make a statement”

Maycee Barber is glad her fight against Montana De La Rosa got rebooked.

Barber and De La Rosa were set to fight at UFC 269 back in December but De La Rosa was forced out of the fight due to an injury. Shortly after that, Barber also suffered an injury and now that they are both healthy, they will fight on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 52.

“It wasn’t like an injury that put me out for a year and it wasn’t an injury that I had to have surgery on, so there was so much I could improve on and that is what I did,” Barber said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “And, I love the fight with Montana, so I mean it kind of worked out for the best and we got rematched up together and I’m excited. I’m also just 23 so it’s not like I’m old in this sport, and I’m super young and super hungry and I’m really excited for it.”

Given Barber and De La Rosa already had a few weeks of training camp late last year, ‘The Future’ says it has just been a continuation of that previous camp. She says they are very similar in the fact they are both grapplers with improved striking.

Yet, for Barber, she says the big difference is the fact she is meaner and grittier and isn’t afraid to take fights to deep waters. If she can do that, she believes that is where she is at her best.

“We are both great grapplers, great wrestlers, I know she has the wrestling and striking background but I know I’m meaner and more well-rounded as a fighter,” Barber said. “I know my why and the reason why I do what I do is going to shine through. Just overall technically, I feel I am the better fighter for sure.”

Heading into the fight, Montana De La Rosa has never been finished in the UFC, yet Maycee Barber is confident she will change that. The plan for Barber is to show just how good she is and finish De La Rosa to remind everyone she still is a problem in this weight class.

“The goal and the plan is to get a finish, get a win, and continue on… I don’t go out there to not lose, I go out there to win and to finish these girls and I’m going out there to make a statement,” Barber explained.

If Barber gets her hand raised on Saturday night she isn’t sure what would be next for her. However, she says there likely will be a callout ready for her next fight.

“I think it is going to be a continuation of what I’m doing, I know they will continue to build me and I have so far to go,” Barber concluded. “I’m just excited, I have proven myself in terms of heart, will, determination, and technical ability… We will see how it goes and if I call someone out you will be hearing it.”

Do you think Maycee Barber will finish Montana De La Rosa?