Henry Cejudo weighs in on rumored Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight: “I think it’s easy money for Jon”

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on the rumored Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight. Cejudo thinks it would be a great matchup for the former light heavyweight champion.

It was just a couple of days ago when UFC President, Dana White spoke with TMZ about their summer schedule, saying:

“I was just telling somebody the other day, our lineup for this summer is incredible. So I’m hoping Jon Jones is going to be part of that lineup this summer. … Stipe makes sense.”

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), a former UFC light heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought since February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA). Plotting his move up to the heavyweight division, Jon has encountered legal troubles and contract disputes along the way, but hopes to be back in the cage this summer.

Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA), last fought at UFC 260 in March 2021, going down to defeat against Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) in their heavyweight bout.

Henry Cejudo, in speaking on his YouTube podcast, ‘The Tripe C and Schmo Show’ had this to say about such a match-up:

“I love this fight for Jon just because everything that Stipe has, Jon is better at. If he was fighting like a Francis Ngannou, I was a little more cautious with that one, just because of the pure power and when you have somebody that has scary power like that, it’s a strength that kinda overwhelms whomever. You got power, but Francis Ngannou power is different.”

Continuing Cejudo said:

“With the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon, I think it’s going to allow Jon to really work on everything, like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day Schmo, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones.”

Would you like to see ‘Stone Cold’ vs ‘Bones’ in the Octagon this summer? Do you agree with Cejudo that it would be ‘easy money’ for Jon Jones?