Just Scrap Radio Ep. 75 with Maycee Barber, Montana De La Rosa, Yancy Medeiros, Mike Jackson, Claudio Puelles, Ike Villanueva, Danny Sabatello

The 75th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 52, and Bellator 278 and 279 in Hawaii.

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked flyweight Maycee Barber (3:10). UFC flyweight Montana De La Rosa (19:59) then comes on. Bellator lightweight Yancy Medeiros (28:40) joins the show. UFC welterweight Mike Jackson (49:28) stops by. UFC lightweight Claudio Puelles (1:18:25) joins the program. Ike Villanueva (1:30:30) then comes on. Closing out the show is Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (1:45:20).

Maycee Barber opens up the show to preview her UFC Vegas 52 fight against Montana De La Rosa. Maycee talks about the injury she sustained and having to pull out of her UFC 269 fight and why she wanted this fight rebooked. She also touches on the division and training at Team Alpha Male.

Montana De La Rosa then comes on to preview her UFC Vegas 52 fight against Maycee Barber. Montana talks about getting this fight rebooked after they both got hurt and what a win over the hyped-up Barber does for her. She also talks about Mark’s fighting career.

Yancy Medeiros joins the program to talk about his Bellator 279 fight against Emmanuel Sanchez. Yancy talks about signing with Bellator on a one-fight deal, fighting back at home, and his expectations for this fight. He also talks about the Diaz brothers and getting to work with them.

Mike Jackson comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 52 fight against Dean Barry. Mike talks about what he has been up to since not fighting since 2018, whether or not he actually got released after Dana White’s comments and how this fight came together. He then talks about his win over CM Punk getting overturned to a No Contest.

Claudio Puelles stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 52 co-main event against Clay Guida. Claudio discusses if he was surprised or not that he is fighting a legend in Guida as well as what a win does for him.

Ike Villaneuva joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 52 fight against Tyson Pedro. Ike talks about getting offered some fights before this one came together and whether or not it is hard to prepare for Pedro who hasn’t fought in four years. He also says his 18-year-old son will be in his corner for this one.

Danny Sabatello closes out the show to preview his Bellator 278 fight against Jornel Lugo which serves as a grand prix fight. The winner of their fight will then go on to face Leandro Higo.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

