Maycee Barber reveals stalker her who harassed her for years has been jailed

Maycee Barber has revealed that she had a pretty serious stalker situation that has now been resolved by his arrest.

For years now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a rising prospect in the UFC. In addition to saying she wanted to be the promotion’s youngest ever champion, she’s also produced some fun moments since her debut on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Now, off the back of a three-fight win streak, she’ll battle Andrea Lee on March 25.

While she’s been on a good run of form as of late, it’s safe to say her road to prominence hasn’t been easy. In fact, it’s been quite a difficult one, that has even featured some struggles with a stalker – as she detailed during a recent interview.

“I had a pretty serious stalker situation which went on about 2-3 years,” Barber said. “At the time when I missed weight, that was when he was not in jail and he was somewhere in Denver, I was fighting in Denver so it was super high-stress. They had the SWAT after him. The security at the fight had a picture of him and knew this is the guy to not let in. The end of that story is he’s in jail now. He’s being sentenced.”

Quotes via MMA News

Barber shoots for the stars

It’s well known that Barber is still fairly green in comparison to some of the division’s top stars. Still, flyweight is begging for more contenders to arise, and Maycee isn’t that far off being in the mix.

If she can comfortably see off the challenge of Lee, she may not be too many fights away from a title shot.

Are you excited to see Maycee Barber get back in the Octagon? Will she have secured a title shot by the start of 2024? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!