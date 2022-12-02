Tyson Fury unloads on “piece of s**t” Deontay Wilder: “I hope Ruiz knocks him out cold”

Tyson Fury is still not a fan of Deontay Wilder.

Wilder and Fury fought three times with Fury winning two and the other being a draw. Throughout their rivalry, the two trashed one another. But, one of the biggest accusations was after Fury knocked out Wilder in the rematch, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ accused Fury of cheating and having something in his gloves.

Since the loss, Wilder has also come up with several reasons as to why he lost which Fury doesn’t like. With that, Fury is hoping Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks Wilder out cold when they fight sometime in 2023.

“I would like to see Andy Ruiz knock his motherf****r ass out,” Fury told BoxingScene.com. “Because I’m sick of looking at Deontay Wilder. I need another man to train for. I need another guy to fight. We fought three times already. I think the guy’s a piece of sh!t as a person. I don’t like him. He’s an excuse-maker. He gets beat by a better man on the night, and he can’t take it. So, he’s gotta think of a million reasons why he lost. So, he’s not a great sportsman, in my opinion, and I hope Ruiz knocks him out cold.”

Although Tyson Fury wants Ruiz Jr. to KO Deontay Wilder, the Brit doesn’t think that will happen.

“I hope so, but probably not,” Fury said. “Probably Wilder will hit him with one shot and knock him out cold. But I hope Andy smashes his ass.”

Although Fury has a rivalry with Wilder, he will be paying extra close attention to his bout with Ruiz Jr. When the WBC ordered the fight to happen, they ruled the winner would be the mandatory challenger for Fury’s title, so if Wilder wins, it would set up a fourth fight between the two.

As for Fury, he is set to return to the ring on Saturday when he faces Derek Chisora for the third time.

What do you make of Tyson Fury blasting Deontay Wilder?