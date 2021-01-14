Max Holloway “would love” to rematch Conor McGregor down the road

Max Holloway is hoping he can fight Conor McGregor again sometime in the future.

Back in August of 2013, Holloway and McGregor fought in Boston with the Irishman winning a decision. After the loss, the Hawaiian went on a 13-fight winning streak including winning and defending the featherweight title twice. McGregor, meanwhile, went on to win the featherweight and lightweight title.

Now, as both men are getting ready to fight in the coming weeks, Holloway admits he would like to rematch McGregor.

“People consider him one of the best in the sport today, I can’t wait,” Holloway said at media day. “As a competitor, I would love to (get a rematch). That’s one of the fights that intrigues me. Like you said, we fought a long time ago, and he knows that, too. But like I said, first thing’s first – we got Kattar and then we figure it out after this.”

Max Holloway is coming off back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title. However, in the rematch, many believe the Hawaiian did enough to win the fight to reclaim his belt. Despite losing three of his last four, Holloway is still one of the best featherweights on the planet.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. He is set to headline UFC 257 in a rematch against Dustin Poirier.

A rematch between Holloway and McGregor is a big fight and one that makes sense. Many fans have called for the Hawaiian to fight at lightweight permanently. The rematch would also be a much different fight years later.

