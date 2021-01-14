Robin Van Roosmalen in critical condition after devastating car crash kills sister

GLORY kickboxer Robin Van Roosmalen is in critical condition after a devastating car crash killed his sister Melissa Van Roosmalen.

According to a report from VechtSport, Van Roosmalen and his sister were stopped on the shoulder of a highway in Nieuwegein, Netherlands. The two were then struck by a truck, which killed Melissa and left Robin with serious injuries. Photos of the crash site have floated online, showing the vicious destruction that the car accident caused. According to local officials, Melissa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while Robin is currently in a local hospital with serious injures. The driver of the truck who struck the Van Roosmalen siblings was arrested a short time later.

GLORY kickboxing shared a statement following the car accident on social media.

The GLORY family is heartbroken to learn of Melissa Van Roosmalen’s passing and critical injuries sustained to Robin Van Roosmalen in a car accident. We send our deepest condolences to the Van Roosmalen family and their loved ones.

Van Roosmalen is the former GLORY kickboxing featherweight and lightweight champion. The 31-year-old striker has been fighting professionally since 2004, racking up a kickboxing record of 51-18, with 13 wins by way of knockout. He has not competed since September 2018, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 in GLORY. After that loss, Van Roosmalen announced that he would be making the full-time transition to MMA and he signed with Bellator.

Van Roosmalen actually has two pro MMA fights to his record, both being knockout wins in fights in Greece back in 2016 and 2017. However, he has not been able to make his Bellator debut yet due to weight-cutting issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, his only focus is going to be on getting healthy and making a recovery from this devastating accident which left his loving sister for dead.

We here at BJPenn.com express our deepest sympathies to the Roosmalen family for the tragic loss of Melissa and we hope Robin makes a full recovery from this tragedy.