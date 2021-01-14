Carlos Condit expects to “f**k up” Matt Brown at UFC Fight Island 7

Carlos Condit expects to beat Matt Brown with ease on Saturday night.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Condit and Brown will finally fight one another after being booked two times previously. For Condit, he is eager to share the Octagon with him but expects to finish Brown.

“I’m glad he is confident, but I’m going to f**k him up though,” Condit said at media day. “I’m going to finish Matt Brown.”

There is a chance Condit can finish Brown, however, the 40-year-old had a different opinion on how the fight will go.

“I envision myself dominating this fight and not really a back-and-forth or a Fight of the Night. I can dominate this fight,” Brown said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That is the plan (to KO him).

“Carlos is older, went on the losing streak and a lot of people say his best days are probably behind him,” Brown added. “But to me, this would be the biggest win of my career. He is a former world champion.”

Carlos Condit returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Court McGee in October. Before that, he was on a five-fight winning streak where he lost to Michael Chiesa, Alex Oliveira, Neil Magny, Demian Maia, and Robbie Lawler. In his legendary career, the former interim welterweight champion holds notable wins over Nick Diaz, Dany Hardy, and Rory MacDonald.

Matt Brown, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout loss to Miguel Baeza back in May. Before that, he was on a two-fight winning streak with KO wins over Ben Saunders and Diego Sanchez. Brown also holds notable wins over Tim Means, Jordan Mein, Stephen Thompson, and Mike Swick. The 40-year-old also revealed to BJPENN.com this could be his last fight.

