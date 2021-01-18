Max Holloway rewrote the UFC record books in his masterful win over Calvin Kattar

UFC featherweight Max Holloway made history in a multitude of ways courtesy of his magnificent win over Calvin Kattar this past weekend.

In more ways than one, “Blessed” really did set a whole new standard for the division with one of the most dominant wins in divisional history on Fight Island. Now, it seems almost inevitable that he’ll fight the winner of the upcoming Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega bout for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

As reported by MMA Junkie, though, we shouldn’t be moving on from talking about the Kattar win just yet.

The following is a list of records set or matched courtesy of Holloway’s win”

Holloway’s 17 victories in UFC featherweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Holloway landed 445 significant strikes, the single-fight UFC record. The previous high was 290. His 744 significant strike attempts are also a single-fight record.

Holloway landed 447 total strikes, the single-fight UFC record. The previous high was 361. His 746 total strike attempts are also a single-fight record.

Holloway landed 141 significant strikes in Round 4, the single-round UFC record.

Holloway has landed 100 or more significant strikes in 12 separate UFC fights, the most in company history. No other fighter has more than eight such performances.

Holloway has landed 2,618 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history.

Holloway has landed 2,805 total strikes in UFC competition are most in company history.

Holloway is the only fighter in UFC history to complete 24 octagon appearances without suffering a knockdown.

Holloway’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are tied with Cub Swanson and Chan Sung Jung for most in divisional history.

Kattar became the third fighter in UFC history to earn a 42-point scorecard in a five-round fight. Gil Castillo and David Loiseau also achieved the dubious distinction.

Kattar and Holloway combined or 578 significant strikes landed, a single-fight record in UFC history.

Kattar and Holloway combined for 581 total strikes landed, a single-fight record in UFC history.

Will Max Holloway go on to recapture the Featherweight Championship later on in 2021? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!