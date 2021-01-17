Max Holloway is willing to compete again at UFC 257 should the fight card suffer any setbacks

Featherweight star Max Holloway is willing to compete at UFC 257 on short notice in case there are any issues with the fighters on the card.

Holloway put on an epic showing at UFC on ABC 1 when he beat down Calvin Kattar for five rounds. Now, the Hawaiian is hoping to make a quick return to the Octagon. After his incredible performance, “Blessed” said that, if anything happens to Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 next weekend, he wants to step in and fight. Check out what Holloway told the fans on the mic.

"If anything happens to McGregor or Poirier Dana has my number!" Max Holloway is sticking around if he's needed! 😅#UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/LzFItyim5O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 16, 2021

“Hey, Dana. That’s 50k. Don’t worry Kattar we got 50k, baby, that’s what up. First of all, thank you Abu Dhabi. You guys keeping us safe. Thank you fans for coming back. All I gotta say is there’s a big, big fight next week — Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor. And guess what? Your boy’s staying all this week,” Holloway said. “If anything happens in this sport, somebody drops off, Dana knows my number and can hit me up. Make sure you guys tune in for the PPV next week baby, it’s gonna be huge, and we’re gonna have some prizes baby. Let’s go.”

Holloway has fought at lightweight before, and it didn’t go well for him when Poirier beat him at UFC 236, so it’s perhaps a bit surprising he would be willing to fight on one week’s notice up a weight class against either McGregor or Poirier. Then again, considering the amount of money on the line at UFC 257, you can see why Holloway would be interested in the fight. It’s possible his offer to step in and fight at UFC 257 could even extend to the co-main event between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker given its potential title implications.

